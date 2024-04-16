E3B Training 2024

U.S. Pfc. Davis Wesley, assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, conducts land navigation during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge training at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea, April 8, 2024. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. This event is the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier’s individual development. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)

