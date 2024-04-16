Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon parks on the flight line at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2024, in preparation for this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air show. The aircraft, assigned to the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., is one of more than two-dozen military and civilian planes slated to appear at Thunder, including the Kentucky Air Guard’s C-130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

