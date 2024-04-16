Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show

Capt. Taylor Hiester, a pilot for the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, speaks to members of the news media at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2024, about flying in this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air show. More than two-dozen military and civilian aircraft are slated to appear in the show April 20, including the Kentucky Air Guard’s C130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

