Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show [Image 7 of 9]

    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Aircraft began arriving at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2024, in preparation for this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air show. More than two-dozen military and civilian aircraft are slated to appear in the show April 20, including the Kentucky Air Guard’s C130J Super Hercules and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 22:18
    Photo ID: 8349241
    VIRIN: 240418-Z-VT419-3282
    Resolution: 2143x3000
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show [Image 9 of 9], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show
    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show
    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show
    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show
    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show
    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show
    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show
    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show
    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air National Guard for Thunder air show

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Thunder Over Louisville
    F-16 Viper Demo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT