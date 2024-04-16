Aircraft began arriving at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2024, in preparation for this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air show. More than two-dozen military and civilian aircraft are slated to appear in the show April 20, including the Kentucky Air Guard’s C130J Super Hercules and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 22:18
|Photo ID:
|8349241
|VIRIN:
|240418-Z-VT419-3282
|Resolution:
|2143x3000
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show [Image 9 of 9], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
