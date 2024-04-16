Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show

Aircraft began arriving at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2024, in preparation for this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air show. More than two-dozen military and civilian aircraft are slated to appear in the show April 20, including the Kentucky Air Guard’s C130J Super Hercules and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

