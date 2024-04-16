Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B Training 2024 [Image 1 of 8]

    E3B Training 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers practice on the M18A1 Claymore portion of the weapons lane, during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge training at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea, April 8, 2024. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. This event is the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier’s individual development. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)

    This work, E3B Training 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jorge Reyes Mariano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Expert Infantryman Badge; Expert Soldier Badge; Expert Field Medical Badge; E3B; South Korea

