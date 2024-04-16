Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Recognizes Hard Work from Cobra Gold 24 [Image 10 of 10]

    15th MEU Recognizes Hard Work from Cobra Gold 24

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), INDIAN OCEAN

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), speaks with Marines assigned to the 15th MEU aboard Somerset at a landing force formation in the Indian Ocean, March 16, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 21:08
    Photo ID: 8349151
    VIRIN: 240316-M-HP224-1008
    Resolution: 5012x3343
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, 15th MEU Recognizes Hard Work from Cobra Gold 24 [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Awards
    15th MEU
    Marines
    NAM
    USS Somerset
    usmcnews

