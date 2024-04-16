15th MEU Recognizes Hard Work from Cobra Gold 24

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, left, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), awards Cpl. Roberto Bautista, a logistics embarkation specialist assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal aboard Somerset in the Indian Ocean, March 16, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 by Cpl Aidan Hekker