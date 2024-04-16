Family and friends gather to welcome home the aviators of the Minnesota National Guard’s Detachment Five from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment, of the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Saint Paul Army Aviation Facility at Holman Field on April 18, 2024. The Soldiers just completed a nine-month deployment to Bogota, Columbia where they supported the Unites States Southern Command’s Combat Transnational Organized Crime Counter Drug and Counter Narcotics mission with flight operations, transporting passengers and cargo throughout South America. (Minnesota National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 20:09 Photo ID: 8349028 VIRIN: 240418-Z-BC699-1038 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 11.33 MB Location: MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota aviators return home after Columbia deployment [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.