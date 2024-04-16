Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota aviators return home after Columbia deployment [Image 6 of 18]

    Minnesota aviators return home after Columbia deployment

    MN, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Family and friends gather to welcome home the aviators of the Minnesota National Guard’s Detachment Five from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment, of the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Saint Paul Army Aviation Facility at Holman Field on April 18, 2024. The Soldiers just completed a nine-month deployment to Bogota, Columbia where they supported the Unites States Southern Command’s Combat Transnational Organized Crime Counter Drug and Counter Narcotics mission with flight operations, transporting passengers and cargo throughout South America. (Minnesota National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 20:10
    Photo ID: 8349027
    VIRIN: 240418-Z-BC699-1051
    Resolution: 6847x4565
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: MN, US
    This work, Minnesota aviators return home after Columbia deployment [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    homecoming
    Minnesota
    C12 Huron
    aviation
    National Guard
    34th CAB

