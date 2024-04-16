Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD Hosts Norway MoD [Image 11 of 16]

    SD Hosts Norway MoD

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram prior to a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 18, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8348665
    VIRIN: 240418-D-PM193-1268
    Resolution: 6559x4373
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hosts Norway MoD [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD
    SD Hosts Norway MoD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norway
    SECDEF
    Bilat
    Bilateral Exchange
    SECDEF Austin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT