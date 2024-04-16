Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Doran assumes duties as MCWL commanding officer [Image 11 of 14]

    Brig. Gen. Doran assumes duties as MCWL commanding officer

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison, outgoing commanding officer of the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, addresses attendees during the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 18, 2024. Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 15:44
    Photo ID: 8348447
    VIRIN: 240418-M-QU980-1075
    Resolution: 4415x2715
    Size: 640.04 KB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Doran assumes duties as MCWL commanding officer [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps
    MCWL
    Lopez Hall
    Lt. Gen. Heckl
    Brig. Gen. Doran
    Brig. Gen. Ellison

