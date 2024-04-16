Brig. Gen. Doran assumes duties as MCWL commanding officer

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, oncoming commanding officer of Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, salutes the colors during the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 18, 2024. Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

