    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 2nd BN 254th RGT – RG 86 Short Range Reconnaissance - 15 April 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 2nd BN 254th RGT – RG 86 Short Range Reconnaissance - 15 April 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) quadcopter is a small drone platoon-level unmanned aircraft. The soldier’s from the NJARG 2nd Battalion 254th Regiment, from Sea Girt, NJ, are completing training on Range 86. This small UAS is used to recon/scout platoons during training or real-time combat. It provides the Warfighter an enhanced situational awareness and has the capability in urban and complex terrain. It is used to conduct surveillance during combat operations. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8347930
    VIRIN: 240415-A-IE493-9904
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 285.14 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 2nd BN 254th RGT – RG 86 Short Range Reconnaissance - 15 April 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAS SRR Quadcopter

