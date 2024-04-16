The Project Prevention Journey: Raider Analytics, Innovation, and Data Team (RAID-T) Efforts to Forecast and Reduce Harmful Behaviors

Fort Carson, Colo—What initially seemed to be a challenge for one unit within the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team (1SBCT), evolved into a novel volunteer team of software and data analytic developers titled the Raider Brigade Analytics, Innovation, and Data Team (RAID-T). RAID-T has since been on a “Prevent” journey to reduce harmful behaviors across formations through the collection and analysis of data.

RAID-T designed a new and innovative tool called the Unit Risk Forecasting Tool (URFT) to help reduce harmful behavior. The predictive tool can identify and enable intervention for "at-risk" groups at the Company, Battery, and Troop levels.



