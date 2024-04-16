Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Project Prevention Journey: Raider Analytics, Innovation, and Data Team (RAID-T) Efforts to Forecast and Reduce Harmful Behaviors

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2015

    Photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Graham 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Fort Carson, Colo—What initially seemed to be a challenge for one unit within the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team (1SBCT), evolved into a novel volunteer team of software and data analytic developers titled the Raider Brigade Analytics, Innovation, and Data Team (RAID-T). RAID-T has since been on a “Prevent” journey to reduce harmful behaviors across formations through the collection and analysis of data.
    RAID-T designed a new and innovative tool called the Unit Risk Forecasting Tool (URFT) to help reduce harmful behavior. The predictive tool can identify and enable intervention for "at-risk" groups at the Company, Battery, and Troop levels.

