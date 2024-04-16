Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – NJARG RTS-M Vehicle Recovery - 15 April 2024

These soldiers from the NJARNG's RTS-M are completing Vehicle Recovery training. This training event was completed at the Fort Dix Simulation Area. The soldiers are being trained in recovery of large vehicles in water, mud, sand and other various types of terrain. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

