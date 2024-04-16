Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – NJARG RTS-M Vehicle Recovery - 15 April 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – NJARG RTS-M Vehicle Recovery - 15 April 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These soldiers from the NJARNG's RTS-M are completing Vehicle Recovery training. This training event was completed at the Fort Dix Simulation Area. The soldiers are being trained in recovery of large vehicles in water, mud, sand and other various types of terrain. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 12:30
    Photo ID: 8347904
    VIRIN: 240415-A-IE493-1103
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – NJARG RTS-M Vehicle Recovery - 15 April 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army NJARNG Recovery New Jersey

