Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales [Image 13 of 13]

    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales

    RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Acevedo, 838th Transportation Battalion commander, center, U.S. Air Force Maj. Preston Smith, 420th Munitions Squadron commander, right, speak with personnel during an ammunition barge arrival in Newport Wales, England, March 23, 2024. Pathfinders from RAF Welford, RAF Croughton and RAF Fairford coordinated with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 598th Transportation Brigade as well as British counterparts to ensure the safe delivery of 33 ammo containers to RAF Lakenheath and RAF Welford. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 11:46
    Photo ID: 8347836
    VIRIN: 240323-F-KS661-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales
    RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pathfinders Conduct Munitions Port Operations in Wales

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    501st
    598th Transportation Brigade
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    420th MUNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT