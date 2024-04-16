RAF Welford Conducts Port Operations in Wales

U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Acevedo, 838th Transportation Battalion commander, center, U.S. Air Force Maj. Preston Smith, 420th Munitions Squadron commander, right, speak with personnel during an ammunition barge arrival in Newport Wales, England, March 23, 2024. Pathfinders from RAF Welford, RAF Croughton and RAF Fairford coordinated with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 598th Transportation Brigade as well as British counterparts to ensure the safe delivery of 33 ammo containers to RAF Lakenheath and RAF Welford. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

