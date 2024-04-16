Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    About 280 high school students attend career fair [Image 6 of 10]

    About 280 high school students attend career fair

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    High school students from local areas visited the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, for the 2024 Career Fair to learn about different job opportunities at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 17, 2024. About 280 students were scheduled to attend throughout the three days of the career fair. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8347780
    VIRIN: 240417-Z-FP794-4001
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 477.66 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, About 280 high school students attend career fair [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    About 280 high school students attend career fair
    About 280 high school students attend career fair
    About 280 high school students attend career fair
    About 280 high school students attend career fair
    About 280 high school students attend career fair
    About 280 high school students attend career fair
    About 280 high school students attend career fair
    About 280 high school students attend career fair
    About 280 high school students attend career fair
    About 280 high school students attend career fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Career Fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT