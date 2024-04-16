About 280 high school students attend career fair

High school students from local areas visited the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, for the 2024 Career Fair to learn about different job opportunities at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 17, 2024. About 280 students were scheduled to attend throughout the three days of the career fair. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

