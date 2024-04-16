21st TSC Awards Kisling NCOA Instructors

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, senior enlisted advisor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, poses with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shawna Sowell, instructor, Kisling Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, after presenting him with an Army Achievement Medal during an award ceremony at the Kisling NCO Academy, Vogelweh Military Complex, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on April 17, 2024. Six Airmen were awarded Army Achievement Medals for their exceptionally commendable achievement while serving as Kisling NCOA instructors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

