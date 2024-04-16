CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness

Members of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined

Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF) Soldiers pose for a photo, April 5, 2024, at Medubugu, Burundi. Visiting U.S. Soldiers joined their BNDF counterparts for a full day of demonstrations and practical exercises focused on emergency field medical care and casualty evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua DuRant)

