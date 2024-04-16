8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning

Capt. Matthew Arias, 621st Air Control Squadron deputy chief of weapons and tactics, gives Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen a portion of a mission planning brief at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air threats, ensuring mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

