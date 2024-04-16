8th FW maintains aerial strength with interoperability planning

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jenny Lucas, 8th Airlift Squadron pilot, overlooks mission planning documents with Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air threats, ensuring mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

