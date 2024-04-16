Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-10 Awards Quarters [Image 23 of 24]

    VP-10 Awards Quarters

    JAPAN

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Guire 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    240413-N-FY142-0017 MISAWA, Japan (April 13, 2024) Commander Luke Huston, the commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, presents Naval Aircrewman (Operator) Second Class Jennifer Carter with an Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist certificate during an awards quarters. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Guire)

