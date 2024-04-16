240413-N-FY142-0010 MISAWA, Japan (April 13, 2024) Naval Aircrewman (Operator) First Class Tiffany Johnson pins Naval Aircrewman (Operator) Second Class Brandon Balthis with the Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist insignia during a Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 awards quarters. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Guire)

