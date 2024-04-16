VP-10 Awards Quarters

240413-N-FY142-0008 MISAWA, Japan (April 13, 2024) Commander Luke Huston, the commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, awards the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Aviation Machinist's Mate Third Class Jermaine Washington. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Guire)

