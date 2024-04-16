Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trouble Call Ticket [Image 17 of 24]

    Trouble Call Ticket

    JAPAN

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Guire 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    240412-N-FY142-0287 MISAWA, Japan (April 12, 2024) Information Systems Technician Second Class Hannah Strawmire, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, completes a trouble call ticket for Airman Xavier Harper, right. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Guire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 00:47
    Photo ID: 8347053
    VIRIN: 240412-N-FY142-1287
    Resolution: 5120x3408
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trouble Call Ticket [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Ashley Guire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IT
    VP-10
    Trouble call ticket

