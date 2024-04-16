240412-N-FY142-0287 MISAWA, Japan (April 12, 2024) Information Systems Technician Second Class Hannah Strawmire, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, completes a trouble call ticket for Airman Xavier Harper, right. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Guire)

