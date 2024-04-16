Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preflight Checks [Image 16 of 24]

    Preflight Checks

    JAPAN

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Guire 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    240411-N-FY142-0211 MISAWA, Japan (April 11, 2024) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Third Class Gracie Schmidt, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, conducts launching procedures for a P-8A Poseidon. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Guire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 00:47
    Photo ID: 8347051
    VIRIN: 240411-N-FY142-1211
    Resolution: 5285x3518
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preflight Checks [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Ashley Guire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sonobuoy Load
    Sonobuoy Load
    Preflight Checks
    Preflight Checks
    Sonobuoy Load
    Sonobuoy Load
    Preflight Checks
    Sonobuoy Load
    Preflight Checks
    Preflight Checks
    Preflight Checks
    Preflight Checks
    Preflight Checks
    Preflight Checks
    Preflight Checks
    Preflight Checks
    Trouble Call Ticket
    VP-10 Awards Quarters
    VP-10 Awards Quarters
    VP-10 Awards Quarters
    VP-10 Awards Quarters
    VP-10 Awards Quarters
    VP-10 Awards Quarters
    VP-10 Awards Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Preflight
    VP10
    P-8a

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT