    Theodore Roosevelt CO Flies, Gives Air Pins [Image 20 of 20]

    Theodore Roosevelt CO Flies, Gives Air Pins

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Benvie 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum (left), commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), hands enlisted aviation warfare specialist (EAWS) insignia to Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Clark, Theodore Roosevelt’s security officer, April 17th, 2024. Schrum flew with the insignia in an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, so that Clark could award them to his EAWS-qualified Sailors. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 22:28
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt CO Flies, Gives Air Pins [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Andrew Benvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

