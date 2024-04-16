Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TR Flight Ops [Image 17 of 20]

    TR Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 17, 2024) U.S. Sailors stand watch on the landing signal platform during flight operations on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 17, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 22:28
    Photo ID: 8346977
    VIRIN: 240417-N-EQ851-1031
    Resolution: 3429x2286
    Size: 702.57 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR Flight Ops [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

