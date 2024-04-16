Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eval Training [Image 14 of 20]

    Eval Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 16, 2024) U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Justin Demember, from San Diego, gives evaluation writing training on the mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 16, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 22:28
    Photo ID: 8346974
    VIRIN: 240417-N-EQ851-1016
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 490.21 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eval Training [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintaining TR's Flight Deck
    Maintaining TR's Flight Deck
    Maintaining TR's Flight Deck
    TR Helo Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    Eval Training
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    Theodore Roosevelt CO Flies, Gives Air Pins
    Theodore Roosevelt CO Flies, Gives Air Pins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT