PHILIPPINE SEA (April 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Adonija Artija, from Hacienda Heights, Calif., conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 17, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 22:28 Photo ID: 8346959 VIRIN: 240417-N-BR246-1017 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 966.55 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining TR's Flight Deck [Image 20 of 20], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.