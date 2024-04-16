240417-N-SJ665-1007 WASHINGTON (Apr. 17, 2024) Captain Ken Collins, Reno, Nev., congratulates Musician 1st Class Daniel Stewart, Laceyville, Pen., on re-enlisting with the US Navy Band. Re-enlistment ceremonies are held monthly with the US Navy Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 19:09
|Photo ID:
|8346657
|VIRIN:
|240417-N-SJ665-1007
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Re-Enlistment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
