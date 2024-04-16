240417-N-SJ665-1003 WASHINGTON (Apr. 17, 2024) Captain Ken Collins, Reno, Nev., leads the re-enlistment ceremony for the US Navy Band members. Re-enlistment ceremonies occur every month for the Navy Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 19:09 Photo ID: 8346653 VIRIN: 240417-N-SJ665-1003 Resolution: 7351x4906 Size: 5.53 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Band Re-Enlistment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.