    US Navy Band Re-Enlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    US Navy Band Re-Enlistment Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240417-N-SJ665-1002 WASHINGTON (Apr. 17, 2024) Captain Ken Collins, Reno, Nev., leads the re-enlistment ceremony for the US Navy Band members. Re-enlistment ceremonies occur every month for the Navy Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 19:09
    Photo ID: 8346652
    VIRIN: 240417-N-SJ665-1002
    Resolution: 7175x4789
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Band Re-Enlistment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Re-enlistment ceremony
    Navy
    Ceremonial Band
    Navy Music

