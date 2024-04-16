Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th FIS celebrates Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    18th FIS celebrates Change of Command

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Mondul, 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 12, 2024. Mondul took charge of the 18th FIS who support the mission of homeland defense and continue to complete aggressor capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 18:55
    Photo ID: 8346629
    VIRIN: 240412-F-SH339-1074
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th FIS celebrates Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th FIS celebrates Change of Command
    18th FIS celebrates Change of Command
    18th FIS celebrates Change of Command
    18th FIS celebrates Change of Command
    18th FIS celebrates Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    354FW
    18th FIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT