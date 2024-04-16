U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Mondul, 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 12, 2024. Mondul took charge of the 18th FIS who support the mission of homeland defense and continue to complete aggressor capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 18:55 Photo ID: 8346629 VIRIN: 240412-F-SH339-1074 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.1 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th FIS celebrates Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.