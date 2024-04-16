18th FIS celebrates Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Albert Roper, former 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron commander, hands off the 18th FIS guidon to Col Curtis Dougherty, 354th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 12, 2024. Roper oversaw their primary combat mission of providing aerospace control for homeland defense missions in the Alaska Theater of Operations for nearly two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 Photo ID: 8346628 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US