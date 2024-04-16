U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Albert Roper, former 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron commander, renders a final “haveatyou” during the squadron’s change of command at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 12, 2024. The “haveatyou” is a signature gesture for the 18th FIS that symbolizes their mascot the Blue Fox. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 18:55
|Photo ID:
|8346627
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-SH339-1055
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th FIS celebrates Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
