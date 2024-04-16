18th FIS celebrates Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Albert Roper, former 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron commander, renders a final “haveatyou” during the squadron’s change of command at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 12, 2024. The “haveatyou” is a signature gesture for the 18th FIS that symbolizes their mascot the Blue Fox. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

