Minnesota National Guard Partners with St. Paul Police to Support Veterans

The Minnesota National Guard and Saint Paul Police Department signed an agreement to mark their collaboration supporting the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success, or PaYS, on Wednesday April 17, 2024 at the Veteran's Services Building in St. Paul, MN. The Minnesota National Guard's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, was joined by Saint Paul Police Department Chief Axel Henry and Mayor Melvin Carter.

