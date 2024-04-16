Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Partners with St. Paul Police to Support Veterans [Image 3 of 10]

    Minnesota National Guard Partners with St. Paul Police to Support Veterans

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard and Saint Paul Police Department signed an agreement to mark their collaboration supporting the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success, or PaYS, on Wednesday April 17, 2024 at the Veteran's Services Building in St. Paul, MN. The Minnesota National Guard's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, was joined by Saint Paul Police Department Chief Axel Henry and Mayor Melvin Carter.

    Minnesota National Guard
    Melvin Carter
    Shawn Manke
    Axel Henry
    St. Paul Police Department

