Next Generation Squad Weapon Demonstration

A Soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), fires the XM7 rifle as part of a demonstration of the Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW), April 15, 2024, Fort Campbell, Ky,. Cement blocks and steel sheets were placed in front of targets, while the NGSW and previous generation weapons were fired at the targets to show the pose of the new rifles compared to the current M4 rifles.

The Army is delivering on schedule to provide Soldiers in close combat force the highest quality, most capable, small caliber weapons and ammunition to achieve and retain overmatch agaist our adversaries.

