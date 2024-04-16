Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Crist 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    The 71st Flying Training Wing student pilots and families board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, during a pet a jet at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 29, 2024. This aircraft gave students and families the opportunity to learn about an airframe uncommon to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 13:29
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    This work, C-130J visits Vance AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

