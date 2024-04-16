C-130J visits Vance AFB

The 71st Flying Training Wing student pilots and families board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, during a pet a jet at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 29, 2024. This aircraft gave students and families the opportunity to learn about an airframe uncommon to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

