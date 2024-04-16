Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motorcycle Safety event [Image 7 of 7]

    Motorcycle Safety event

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    A purple and red bike stands out among the crowd during the annual Motorcycle Safety Day event April 12 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The event, which brings in motorcycle riders from across the base for an annual safety briefing is in its 14th year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 11:34
    Photo ID: 8345254
    VIRIN: 240412-F-OC707-2000
    Resolution: 3000x1987
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Motorcycle Safety event [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    testing
    eglin
    florida
    air force
    airman
    test

