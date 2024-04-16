405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite preps equipment for DEFENDER 24

The team from the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, is busy preparing an engineer APS-2 equipment set for transport and issue to an Army engineer company from the continental U.S. at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-Off Area in Poland during DEFENDER 24. As part of DEFENDER 24, 405th Army Field Support Brigade APS-2 equipment from Zutendaal, Belgium; Dülmen, Germany; Livorno, Italy; and Mannheim will be sent forward and issued to multiple gaining tactical units from the U.S. in Poland, Germany and Czechia. DEFENDER 24 is focused on the strategic deployment of continental U.S.-based forces, employment of APS, and interoperability with Allies and partners at exercise locations across European countries. (Photos by LaShaun Chappell, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz Safety)

Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE