Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite preps equipment for DEFENDER 24 [Image 3 of 6]

    405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite preps equipment for DEFENDER 24

    BW, GERMANY

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The team from the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, is busy preparing an engineer APS-2 equipment set for transport and issue to an Army engineer company from the continental U.S. at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-Off Area in Poland during DEFENDER 24. As part of DEFENDER 24, 405th Army Field Support Brigade APS-2 equipment from Zutendaal, Belgium; Dülmen, Germany; Livorno, Italy; and Mannheim will be sent forward and issued to multiple gaining tactical units from the U.S. in Poland, Germany and Czechia. DEFENDER 24 is focused on the strategic deployment of continental U.S.-based forces, employment of APS, and interoperability with Allies and partners at exercise locations across European countries. (Photos by LaShaun Chappell, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz Safety)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8344904
    VIRIN: 240417-A-SM279-6692
    Resolution: 2418x3290
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: BW, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite preps equipment for DEFENDER 24 [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite preps equipment for DEFENDER 24
    405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite preps equipment for DEFENDER 24
    405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite preps equipment for DEFENDER 24
    405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite preps equipment for DEFENDER 24
    405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite preps equipment for DEFENDER 24
    405th AFSB’s Coleman APS-2 worksite preps equipment for DEFENDER 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT