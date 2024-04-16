American and Belgian Families honor the Royal Flush Airmen

American and Belgian Families pose for a picture in front of a plaque honoring the Royal Flush crewmembers during a WWII commemoration ceremony April 13, 2024 in Fouleng, Belgium. This year’s ceremony marks the 80th Anniversary of the crash of an American B-17 Flying Fortress on April 13, 1944 which killed six of 10 crewmembers. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek)
