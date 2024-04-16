Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American and Belgian Families honor the Royal Flush Airmen [Image 3 of 4]

    American and Belgian Families honor the Royal Flush Airmen

    SILLY, BELGIUM

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Richard Komurek 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Donna Schurman, the niece of WWII pilot 1st Lt. James R. Lavin, brought her three sons (left to right) Bill Schurman, Bart Schurman and Brett Schurman to Belgium for a commemoration ceremony marking the 80th Anniversary of the crash of an American B-17 Flying Fortress on April 13, 1944. The crash killed her uncle and five other Royal Flush crewmembers.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 04:51
    Location: SILLY, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American and Belgian Families honor the Royal Flush Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by Richard Komurek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    airmen
    commemoration
    Belgium
    WWII
    Benelux

