American and Belgian Families honor the Royal Flush Airmen

Tucker Brown, a representative from the U.S. Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, pays tribute to the Royal Flush crew during a WWII commemoration ceremony April 13, 2024 in Fouleng, Belgium. This year’s ceremony marks the 80th Anniversary of the crash of an American B-17 Flying Fortress on April 13, 1944 which killed six of 10 crewmembers. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek)

