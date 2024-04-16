240416-N-CV021-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 16, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 083) prepare for a torpedo upload in the Philippine Sea, April 16. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 00:27 Photo ID: 8344511 VIRIN: 240416-N-CV021-1029 Resolution: 6575x4383 Size: 1.76 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard prepare for a torpedo upload in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.