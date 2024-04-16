U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Wesley Byrd, a medical instructor with the Mississippi National Guard's 154th Regional Training Institute out of Camp Shelby, Miss., takes a breath after pouring water over his head after he finished the obstacle course portion of the Region III Best Warrior Competition held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville Kentucky, April 16, 2024. The competition showcases the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12]