U.S. Army Spc. Jackie Zheng, an armorer with the Kentucky National Guard's 307th Support Maintenance Company out of Central City, Ky., races towards the finish line during the obstacle course portion of the Region III Best Warrior Competition held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville Kentucky, April 16, 2024. The competition showcases the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 00:57 Photo ID: 8344505 VIRIN: 240416-Z-OO829-1773 Resolution: 6368x4201 Size: 2.1 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.